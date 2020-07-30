The Simple Life Reactions To First Episode

It’s a known fact among my friends and coworkers that I LOVE reality television, but I’m playing catch-up on some iconic shows since my mother didn’t allow me to watch “wild white people actin’ a fool” in her home.
But my dear friend recently alerted me to the fact that The Simple Life is now available to stream on Amazon Prime, and I was over the moon:
So, I decided there’s no time like the present to embark on some of the missed shows and movies from my childhood, and I’m starting off with The Simple Life:
Now, here’s what I THINK the show is about: Paris (of, I think, the Hilton hotels) and Nicole (daughter of Lionel Richie) are hella spoiled, so they’re sent to rural America to learn the value of a dollar.
So, without further ado, here are my thoughts on the pilot of The Simple Life*:
*Sorry in advance, mom.
OK, so apparently Paris and Nicole challenged THEMSELVES to living on a farm for 30 days with none of their upper-class amenities.
This may be a leap, but I don’t think anything at Dior is going to be suitable for the farm life.
OMG! It’s Esai Morales!
Aunt Kathy, there are people who are dying.
I wish I could go back in time and warn Paris and Nicole about these two sons.
I think I just became a vegetarian.
This is a valid question, TBH.
Their grocery store outing has Lucille Bluth energy.
I didn’t know where it would be, but I did not expect it to be in a jar.
This content…cannot be made up:
The moment when they were asked to prepare the live chicken? Iconic.
This was a cultural reset.
Baby Braxton killing all these bugs for Nicole and Paris is too precious for this world.
OMG they’re so sweet, IDK what my mom was so worried about…
Wow. Okay. That was an EVENT. I understand why my mom didn’t want my prepubescent ass watching this, but as a bored twentysomething in quarantine, I will be consuming this show like it’s my job.
