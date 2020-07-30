The Killers React After Old Tour Crew Is Hit With Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Instagram

A lawyer for the rock band says they are investigating sexual misconduct allegations against their old crewmembers after a disturbing story makes its round on the internet.

–

Rockers The Killers are taking allegations of sexual misconduct made against crewmembers on their 2009 tour “extremely seriously” as they launch an internal investigation.

A sound engineer going by the name of Chez Cherrie recently reshared a blog post she had first published online in 2018, in which she detailed a disturbing series of events backstage at a rock concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to Cherrie, she became alarmed after the front of house engineer told staff “a girl” had been “set up” in a dressing room, with crew members invited to put their names down on a list for sexual encounters.

After the show, she claimed, “Everyone was swapping stories about this woman and their experiences with her. They talked about her intoxication level, yet had no qualms that she was obviously blacked out, or close to it.”

Cherrie didn’t identify the victim or the band she had been working for at the time, but decided to name The Killers when she recently reposted the article although none of the bandmates are implicated in the story.

Attorneys for The Killers have now addressed the allegations, with the “All These Things That I’ve Done” hitmakers promising to take action.

In a statement issued to Pitchfork, legal representatives at Reynolds & Associates wrote, “First and foremost, any allegations of inappropriate behavior by anyone on The Killers touring team are taken extremely seriously by the band and their management.”

“This person’s story is appalling and, while The Killers do not have the same touring crew in 2020 that they had in 2009, they will be conducting a thorough investigation into past and present tour staff.”

“Their legal team will be reaching out to this person for more information and clarity on the alleged incidents as detailed, as well as to the audio vendor who provided crew for the tour.”

They added, “The band are astonished and shocked by these claims. The behavior attributed to them and their crew is unrecognizable and in direct opposition to the principles with which they run their workplace.”

Cherrie has since responded to the developments and is hopeful those responsible will be outed – although she is still waiting for the band’s attorneys to reach out.

“The fact that (The Killers are) not 100 per cent coming at me and claiming everything is false is a good sign. And I appreciate that they seem to want to get in touch with me,” she told the site.

“I have not received a cease and desist yet. I have not been contacted by anybody. They do have my contact information, as I remember it is in their records. So at this point I’m just waiting to hear from them. To find out how they would like to fix this.”