The Future of Crypto Mining is All About Computing Power, Says RRMine Global CEO By Cointelegraph

The Future of Crypto Mining is All About Computing Power, Says RRMine Global CEO
RRMine Global CEO, Steve Tsou, said at a Cointelegraph China Great Bay Area International Blockchain Week pre-event interview on July 29 that the future of crypto mining will transit from labor-intensive companies to technology-intensive and capital-intensive companies. It will be all about computing power.
With the rapid development of new generation information technologies such as 5G, big data and cloud computing, the demand for computing power will likely increase. Tsou believes that a computing power revolution is imperative. He continued:
