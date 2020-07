“Having Dan Aykroyd randomly show up as a taxi driver and say ‘I ain’t scared of no ghosts’ is amazing. I really enjoy all the cameos by the original Ghostbusters cast members in the movie, but Aykroyd’s is the best.”

—google_107531045022771629450

“Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson all make appearances, but my favorites are the cameos by Sigourney Weaver and the legendary Annie Potts (who says her iconic line from the original as well).”

—ravenstone