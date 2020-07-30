Telus offering Amazon Prime as a benefit to customers with select Optik TV plans

Telus announced that Optiv TV customers in B.C. and Alberta with four or more theme packs can choose Amazon Prime as a benefit in their package.
“Customers will enjoy the best in shopping and entertainment from Amazon, including direct access to the Prime Video app to watch thousands of popular movies, TV shows, and award-winning Amazon Originals like Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the carrier noted in a press release.
A Prime membership regularly costs $7.99 CAD per month. Telus notes that Optik TV customers who add Amazon Prime to their TV package will also have unlimited access to ad-free listening through Amazon Prime Music, along with hundreds of books with Prime Reading.
Further, customers will also get free in-game loot and games with Twitch Prime and free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.
Customers can access the app by navigating to the Optik TV app home page or by turning to channel 424.
Source: Telus