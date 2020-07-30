Tekashi 6ix9ine Afraid of Retaliation From Gang Members Ahead of Release From House Arrest

YouTube

The ‘Gooba’ rapper is expected to be freed from home confinement this coming weekend but his lawyer is concerned about potential security threats from those he snitched on.

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is preparing for his house arrest regulations to be lifted on Saturday (01Aug20) as he’s set to embark on the next stage of his sentence.

The “Gooba” hitmaker was released from jail in April (20), after being sentenced to two years behind bars on gang-related charges, to serve out the rest of his prison sentence under house arrest.

His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, will be released from home confinement by Saturday, but he still has 300 hours of community service to complete – with Lazzaro outlining potential security threats.

During his trial, Tekashi co-operated with federal authorities in exchange for a reduced sentence, and now he’s fearful that those he snitched on might seek revenge while he’s out in public.

Lazzaro told the publication he and his team are making arrangements to keep their client safe, and have asked the star’s probation officer to let him do his time at a highly secured facility, like a VA hospital or educational institution of some kind, to ensure his safety.

A placement for the star has yet to be determined.

Besides his community service, the “Yaya” rapper also has to pay a $35,000 (£27,000) fine.