Taylor Swift Fan Who Went Weeks Without WiFi Is Finally Listening to Singer’s New Album

One Taylor Swift fan has received the surprise of a lifetime.

While it’s been almost a week since the Grammy winner dropped her album, folklore, one devoted Swiftie named Delphine is just getting a chance to listen to the singer’s new music. It turns out, Delphine has been without her phone and WiFi for the past two weeks, which means she didn’t initially hear Swift’s announcement about her eighth studio album.

“i’ve already tweeted about this before but i will be without my phone or any wifi the next two weeks,” Delphine wrote to her social media followers on July 18. “if taylor decides to do something big please yell at me in my dm’s and don’t unfollow me for inactivity xxx.”

When Delphine returned to WiFi on Thursday, July 30, she had a lot of new notifications waiting for her. “So i see i went viral while i didn’t have my phone [crying face emoji],” she tweeted. “I can’t believe miss swift really dropped a wholeass album anyway i’m gonna listen to it now.”