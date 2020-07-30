Tamar Braxton Vows to Help Black Personalities in First Statement Since Suicide Attempt

WENN

In her lengthy statement on Instagram, the singer and reality TV star also discuss her dispute with reality TV show bosses that prompts her to try taking her own life.

–

Tamar Braxton has broken her silence following her suicide attempt. In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday, July 30, the singer and reality TV star confirmed that she tried to take her own life due to stress that she had been gaining from her dispute with We TV.

Alongside a photo of her and her son, Tamar began her lengthy statement by expressing her gratitude to those who sent her prayers amid her hospitalization, before she started sharing the “darkest” days that drove her to attempt suicide. “I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world,” she said on the social media site.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid,” she added. “I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted.”

Tamar admitted she continued fighting for her rights until she witnessed “the slow death of the woman I became.” She elaborated, “I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

She went on discussing mental illness, encouraging people to take it seriously after what happened to her. “It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice,” Tamar said.

Now that she has survived suicide attempt, Tamar promised to use her voice and power to help other black personalities who were exploited by reality television. “Reality TV personalities have no union, no coat of protection, no formal representation that protects our labor, our rights, or our voices,” she said. “They promise us opportunity but produce exploitation, which has only developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show business.” She also vowed to make it her mission to “establish the initiative that fights for ethical business practices in reality TV, fights for the ownership of our business, promote growth and evolution, of our stories, and gives us 100% equity in our freedom.”

To conclude her statement, Tamar, who said that she’s on her path of healing, wrote, “My love for my support system and everyone who chose to love me when I no longer loved myself, is infinite and I am forever grateful. I pray you will stand with me and be courageous enough to share your own growth.”

<br />

Earlier this month, Tamar was found unresponsive at her apartment in Los Angeles and was taken to a nearby hospital where she received treatment. It’s reported she attempted to end her own life by overdosing on drugs.