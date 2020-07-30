Tamar Braxton Says WE tv “Ignored” Her “Cry for Help” in Powerful First Statement Since Hospitalization

Now that the star is in recovery she said she intends to “use my voice and experience to be an ally for every Black and brown person who has suffered from the continued exploitation of reality television.” She said, “Reality TV personalities have no union, no coat of protection, no formal representation that protects our labor, our rights or our voices. They promise us opportunity but produce exploitation, which has only developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show business.”

“I am learning to grow through my pain instead of looking for an escape. I’m on an irreversible path to healing, i am taking my time,” Tamar continued. “It is of the utmost importance that I find my happy and my health, through professional treatment for the sake of my whole heart, Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation. And giving this journey my undivided attention. My rise will not be in vain.”

She concluded by expressing gratitude to her friends, family, team and those who sent her well-wishes during this time of difficulty.