Take a Look Inside Apple’s New Retail Store in Bangkok

Apple’s newest retail store in Bangkok, Thailand is set to open in just a few hours, and ahead of the store’s launch, reader Scott Nibley shared some photos of the store’s interior taken during the location’s soft opening.

The new store is Apple’s second retail location in Thailand, joining Apple Iconsiam, which opened in November 2018.



Apple’s new Bangkok store features a cylindrical two-story glass design with a flat roof.



Inside, there are product tables arranged in a ring shape around the store’s floor, with shelves for displaying products located around the walls.



There’s a winding staircase in the middle of the store with a wood base that spirals up to the ceiling, which goes to a second floor.



The second floor features another product area along with forum seating and a large screen that may be the future home of Today at Apple sessions. The store may undergo internal changes eventually, as social distancing measures are in place at the current time to maximize spacing between customers.



The exterior of the location is surrounded by trees to block out the sun, and the large glass windows look out over the plaza and street below.



The store is set to open on Friday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. local time in Thailand.