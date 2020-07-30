Tahiry Speaks On Incident W/ Vado: I’m Devasted This Will Be Shown For The World To See!!

Tahiry has responded to a clip released by WeTV this week, which showed her boyfriend Vado lunging at her throat and threatening her.

Tahiry did not want the clip to air.

“First let me say that I’m devastated that this will be shown for the world to see, but I fully understand that I have chosen to live my life (good… bad… and ugly) in front of the camera,” her statement begins.

She continued, “Let me be CLEAR for all the people that are saying that this was “scripted” it is NOT! As a woman that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man why would I ever want to relive that? There is no check big enough for me to EVER play like that!”

The reality television star then went on to thank all of her loyal supporters. “I appreciate the love & support that I’ve been receiving since this clip was released online. I ask for just a moment of privacy as I figure out the best way to address this publicly in full detail.”