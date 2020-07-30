Swara Bhasker rubbishes claims of Deepika Padukone getting Rs 5 crore to attend JNU protest

Recently, Deepika Padukone found herself involved in an allegation that claimed she received an amount of Rs. 5 crore for attending the student’s protests at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in January this year.

Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood colleague Swara Bhasker took to social media and decided to speak up against these baseless rumours. Replying to the rumour, Swara wrote, “The kind of idiotic misinformation that is peddled ceaselessly by RW about #Bollywood is partly why we as a public accept any kind of conspiracy theory – however vulgar and outlandish! A rampant culture of stupidity…”

Deepika Padukone faced a lot of backlash for her appearance at the JNU protests. People even threatened to boycott her upcoming release at that time Chhapaak. However, later when Deepika Padukone was asked about the reaction to her move, she said, “Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi” (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind)