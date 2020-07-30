Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Reveals the Family was Never Informed About his Depression

A new twist turned up in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise as the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against his Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. A four member team has travelled from Bihar to Mumbai and have already begun their investigation with Ankita Lokhande being expected to give her statement today.

Sushant’s first cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, BJP MLA from Chhatapur was interviewed by a leading daily during which he revealed that they never knew about Sushant Singh Rajput’s depression. He said, “Hum logon ko depression ki koi soochna nahi thi, aur na hi kisi ne aisi koi soochna dee hamein ki woh depression mein tha. Agar woh depression mein gaya hoga toh, usko bargala kar rakha hoga. Family ke kam hi log touch mein rehte the. Jab bhi woh father se baat karta tha, toh normally baat karta tha. Kabhi inn sab cheezon ka zikra nahi hua tha.”

He added that Rhea should have consulted Sushant father before taking him for treatment. Neeraj said, “She should have ideally taken his (father’s) permission before taking Sushant for any kind of treatment. That didn’t happen. I had met him when he had come to Patna. He seemed happy and fine. He discussed his dreams and aspirations beyond just films. Woh 100 gareeb bachhon ko NASA bhejna chahta tha. He also wanted to get into organic farming. Bade bade sapne the uske aur bohot kuchh karna chahta tha woh.”