Supplier fears intensify as major grocer group demands they match any discount given to Walmart

Article content continued

More On This Topic

UGI president Michael Forgione, who wrote the letter to suppliers on Wednesday, said his members brought the Walmart fees to his attention. UGI, which combines the buying power of its members for benefits like volume discounts, said it represents 34 per cent of Canadian food industry across 6,500 stores. The company started in 1972 to give independents a chance to compete against the big grocery chains, according to its website.

“UGI members have been made aware of communication you have received from a competitor, requesting major cost reduction through the introduction of new fees,” Forgione wrote in his Wednesday letter to suppliers. “UGI members will strongly expect from all suppliers to be treated fairly and competitively.”

Food and Consumer Products Canada (FCPC), an industry group that represents Canadian manufacturers, said the Walmart fees were unsustainable for his members, who typically operate on 4.4 per cent margins. FCPC chief executive Michael Graydon told the last week that the new fees would slowly become the norm in the “consolidated” Canadian grocery business.

This is how the industry works. When one asks, everybody wants Michael Graydon

The UGI letter was “what we expected,” Graydon said on Thursday. “This is how the industry works. When one asks, everybody wants.”

Graydon said FCPC has been in contact with federal and provincial governments, asking for an intervention to stop the increasing fees.

Forgione said UGI won’t implement Walmart-style fees, but wasn’t precise about how his organization will get the same cost reductions from suppliers.

“Through our normal course of business, we’ll continue to work with suppliers to make sure our members are treated fairly,” he said in an interview on Thursday morning, adding it was still early in the process.