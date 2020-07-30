State of California COVID-19 Data Is Now Available to Public via Snowflake Data Marketplace

Article content continued

The Snowflake Data Marketplace is built on top of Snowflake’s Secure Data Sharing technology, and provides an easy-to-use platform for organizations to find, share, and list content. Traditional data transfers are cumbersome, risky, and costly, and often leave recipients with stale data. On the Snowflake Data Marketplace, sharing data doesn’t require making a copy which means users have access to ready-to-query, near real-time data from the State of California, which can be combined with other data sources to generate even deeper insights.

“Data provides the most impact when it’s real-time, readily available to those who need to access it, and joined and blended within a broader context,” Snowflake VP Data Marketplace, Customer Product Strategy, Matt Glickman said. “The Snowflake Data Marketplace was specifically architected to leverage the power of the cloud to deliver on those needs. By sharing data from their own resources, the State of California is helping organizations and individuals increase their ability to achieve crucial COVID-19 insights beyond what has previously been possible.”

Snowflake users can access the State of California data on the Data Marketplace from directly within their Snowflake account. Those that are new to Snowflake can sign up for a free-trial here.

