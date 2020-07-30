state news agency By

© . FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh
CAIRO () – Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz left King Faisal hospital in Riyadh after recovery, the state news agency reported on Thursday.
The Saudi king was admitted to hospital on July 20 to undergo some medical checks, after suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder.
