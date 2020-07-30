St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs start time, results, news for 2020 round 12.

Rugby league legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have backed Souths’ Indigenous superstars to ‘set it alight’ against the Dragons on Thursday night.

It will be a momentous occasion for Latrell Mitchell who lines up for his first Indigenous Round since joining the Rabbitohs, the club with arguably the richest indigenous heritage in the NRL.

Thursday night also marks a highly anticipated suspension return for the fullback who endured an emotional first-half of the season off the back of his high-profile move to Redfern.

He’ll line up beside fellow Indigenous teammate Cody Walker, and Johns backed the deadly combination to come alive against the Dragons in an on-field celebration of culture and heritage.

“I think with Indigenous round this week you may see something special from Cody Walker and Latrell, I think those two players will set it alight,” Johns told Wide World of Sports.

“I heard Cody walker speaking during the week and he said the one common thing amongst Indigenous communities is rugby league. They all grow up playing rugby league, and you can see the way they play.

“They have an instinct which other players don’t, they have an attacking flair in the way in which they play the game.”

That was a sentiment echoed by NSW Blues coach Fittler who said the scene was set for Mitchell’s big moment in the Red and Green.

“It’s all on Latrell really, I feel like he can be the difference,” Fittler said.