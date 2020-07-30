Spectrum's internet service is seeing widespread outage across the U.S.

Spectrum suffers another outage across the U.S.

What you need to know

Spectrum customers across the U.S. are having problems with internet connectivity.

Southern California is badly hit by the outage, and areas in New York, Texas, Atlanta, and Florida are also affected.

Spectrum says it is investigating the issue.

Spectrum customers are facing issues with internet connectivity, with outages reported across the U.S. Southern California seems to be particularly badly hit by the outage, according to Down Detector:

Users in New York, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, and St. Louis are also facing issues with the service. Spectrum has acknowledged that it is aware of an outage affecting several areas, and that it is investigating the issue:

We are aware of an outage affecting multiple service areas and thank you for your patience as we investigate. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) July 30, 2020

This isn’t the first time Spectrum had issues this year, with the ISP hit with a widespread outage back in March. We don’t know when the issue is expected to be fixed, but we will post an update once we know more.