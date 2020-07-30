Sources: Affirm, a point-of-sale lender for e-commerce, is in early stage preparations for an IPO that would value the company at as much as $10B (Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Wall Street Journal:

Sources: Affirm, a point-of-sale lender for e-commerce, is in early stage preparations for an IPO that would value the company at as much as $10B  —  Point-of-sale lender is working with Goldman Sachs in early-stage discussions of a potential listing,nbsp; —  Affirm Inc. is laying the groundwork …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR