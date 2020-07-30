Sources: Affirm, a point-of-sale lender for e-commerce, is in early stage preparations for an IPO that would value the company at as much as $10B (Wall Street Journal)

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Affirm, a point-of-sale lender for e-commerce, is in early stage preparations for an IPO that would value the company at as much as $10B — Point-of-sale lender is working with Goldman Sachs in early-stage discussions of a potential listing,nbsp; — Affirm Inc. is laying the groundwork …
