Sonu Sood Reveals he had Tears in his Eyes on his First Birthday in Mumbai

Sonu Sood celebrates his 47th birthday today. The actor has been in the limelight throughout the lockdown for his generosity towards several people in need, be it the displaced or the distressed, the actor has helped thousands of citizens. On his birthday today, Sonu spoke to a leading daily about his first birthday in the city and he recalled how he felt extremely lonely back then.

He said, “I remember when I just came to Bombay for the first time and I came on the 25th or 26th of July 1st time in 1997/98. On the 30th of July, I did not know a single soul in the city and there was no one to wish me.”

Sonu added, “I was sitting at a bridge in Lokhandwala alone in the middle of the night. At 12 o’clock, my mom, my dad and my sister called me and they wished me. They asked, ‘Do you have any friends there?’ and I said, ‘I don’t have any friends in Mumbai.’ I was feeling alone and I had tears in my eyes, that this city is so big, with so many people, and there’s no one to wish you personally,” Isn’t his story super inspiring?