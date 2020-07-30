Snoop Dogg: Eminem Is NOT A Top 10 Rapper – He’s ‘The Great White Hype’!!

Everyone has their list of top 10 rappers all times , and Eminem usually is on most people’s list. But Snoop Dogg doesn’t include Em on the list – and he’s calling Slim Shady overrated, MTO News has learned.

Snoop Dogg wexplained why he personally doesn’t place him so high up on The Breakfast Club.

“Eminem, the great white hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap,” said Snoop Dogg over a video call with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee.

He goes on to say that Eminem has been put in a position where he can be considered one of the Top 10 rappers ever, arguing that he personally doesn’t believe he’s worthy of the spot.

“The game feels like he’s a top ten lyricist but that’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find,” said Snoop, diving a little deeper.

Charlamagne Tha God agreed that he also doesn’t place Em in his personal Top 10 list, before Snoop names some rappers that would go above him.

“There’s just some n***as in the 80s that he can’t fuck with,” concluded Snoop. “Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J… Shall I go on? Like Ice Cube. You understand me? I don’t got no time to play with it, it is what it is. Cuz did that. He did that to the fullest. That’s one of my teammates, one of my brothers. He did that. But when you’re talking about this hip-hop that I can’t live without…”