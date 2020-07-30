Snoop Dogg: Eminem Is NOT A Top 10 Rapper – He’s ‘The Great White Hype’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Everyone has their list of top 10 rappers all times , and Eminem usually is on most people’s list. But Snoop Dogg doesn’t include Em on the list – and he’s calling Slim Shady overrated, MTO News has learned.

Snoop Dogg wexplained why he personally doesn’t place him so high up on The Breakfast Club.

“Eminem, the great white hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap,” said Snoop Dogg over a video call with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR