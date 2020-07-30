Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Credits Coronavirus Shutdown for Upcoming Release of Debut Solo Album

Instagram

A little over two months before dropping ‘C ‘Motherf**king’ T’, the rock band’s frontman serves up two new singles, ‘Black Eyes Blue’ and ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’, featuring Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has the coronavirus shutdown to thank for bringing forward his plans to release his debut solo album.

The singer, who also performs with Stone Sour, had been thinking about laying down his own material for a side project in 2021, but it was only when Slipknot’s touring schedule was scrapped at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak that Taylor realised he had been given the perfect opportunity to pursue his solo dreams.

He began piecing together the scraps of music and lyrics he had collated over the years, and then started seriously considering how to put the plan into action, with the help of four of his rocker pals, including Stone Sour guitarist Christian Martucci.

“I put the word out, probably about a month before we actually ended up going in (to the studio), because it just started as a conversation with my manager,” the rocker explained to Kerrang.com. “I said, ‘Well, maybe I should just do the album now.’ And he knew how good the songs were, and he was like, ‘You know what? There’s nothing else going on. Let’s just see if we can even do it.'”

“It was tricky, because everything was closed, and we had to be smart,” Taylor shared. “But I just told everybody to social distance and quarantine for two weeks, and make sure that they were all good and safe, healthy, everything. We avoided any of the trappings of COVID, and really tried to keep ourselves from being exposed to anything like that.”

Taylor and Martucci were joined by guitarist Zach Throne, bassist Jason Christopher, and drummer Dustin Robert for the Las Vegas studio sessions, the result of which is the 13-track “CMFT”.





Named after his childhood nickname, “C ‘Motherf**king’ T”, the album is set to drop on 2 October.





To mark the announcement, Taylor has served up two new singles, “Black Eyes Blue” and “CMFT Must Be Stopped”, which features rappers Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie. The video for the latter also boasts cameos from pals such as Marilyn Manson, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich, Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford, and wrestler Chris Jericho.