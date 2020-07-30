Shakuntala Devi Movie Review | Filmfare.com



4.0/5

Mothers and daughters…

Shakuntala Devi was a maths prodigy who used to perform unparalleled feats when it came to mental mathematics without any formal training whatsoever. She travelled widely throughout the world, displaying her talent in different countries through her shows and was even acknowledged by the 1982 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. She was termed the human computer when she raced ahead of the machine to calculate the 23rd root of a 201 digit number, answering it in 50 seconds flat. She wrote many books about maths, about astrology and even authored a book on homosexuality, spreading positivity about it back in the ’70s when such discussions were still taboo. She was also a politician and even contested the election against Indira Gandhi. She really had a multi-faceted personality indeed and the film brings to light all that and more.

Director Anu Menon reportedly had extensive discussions with Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, Anupama Banerjee, for around three years and the story and the screenplay was a culmination of that research. The film is as much about Anupama as it is about Shakuntala. More precisely, it’s about the mother-daughter bond they shared. This emotional cement holds the film together. Otherwise, it could easily have turned into a documentary of sorts into the central character’s improbable achievements.

Writers Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani have wisely opted to sketch for us a picture of what Shakuntala Devi was as a person. From the start, it’s established that she was very much her own person, refusing to give up on her sarees and her twin plaits even while touring Europe. She quickly polishes up her rudimentary command of English, picks up how to move about in fine society and soon bedazzles the world with her talent. Her relationships with the men in her life are shown to be tumultuous. She is hugely put-off by her father, whom she feels considers her to be a money-making machine. Her ties with her Spanish mentor get snapped. Her bond with husband Paritosh Bannerjee is shown to be a blow-hot, blow-cold kind from the start which later erodes completely.

Her daughter Anupama is shown both bewildered and hurt by the partition of her parents. She’s too small at first to understand the reasons behind it and to fully comprehend the complexity of the bond mothers and daughters share. The film showcases the inner journey of both Anupama and Shakuntala who both learn with time to go past the hurt and anguish to discover the wealth of love that lies beneath. Anupama and Shaunktala both seem to want different things from life. They are flawed, complex and prone to a list of follies that make us all human. It’s a delight to see such detail in the emotional layering of characters.

This kind of subtext-filled narrative needed dependable actors who have the range to pull it all off and director Anu Menon couldn’t have chosen two better actresses than Vidya Balan playing Shakuntala Devi and Sanya Malhotra playing her daughter Anupama. Vidya has made it a habit of raising the bar with every release of hers and does it here as well. She eases into her role frame by frame and as the film progresses, one feels one is watching the real-life Shakuntala Devi and not an actor essaying her character. The joy she feels solving complex maths problems is real and so is her anger, her torment when she fights with her husband, or later, when she has altercations with her daughter. Vidya has this quality of feeding off actors around her and again director Menon has been lucky in casting Jisshu Sengupta as her husband. He’s the perfect foil for her dramatics and manages to hold your interest while letting her walk off with the limelight. Likewise, Amith Sadh is the perfect match for Sanya, bringing a calmness around her volatile character with his charming presence. Sanya goes from hate to love in this drama and makes you root for every aspect of her character through her acting. The change in her is gradual and she makes you look forward to the next phase.

It’s indeed a joy watching two accomplished actresses in one frame, bouncing off each other’s energies and having so much fun doing it. Both have aced their respective roles in this straight-from-the-heart film that teaches you that maths is simple, it’s relationships that have difficult equations…

Trailer : Shakuntala Devi