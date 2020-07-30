Selena Gomez Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans Explaining Her Fewer Social Media Posts

Fans, Selena Gomez is coming back to you.

The songstress took to social media late Wednesday, July 29, with a video message explaining why she hasn’t been frequenting social media as much as of late.

“Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much,” the 28-year-old star began. “I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you.”

While it sounds like there several projects down the pipeline for the performer, Gomez acknowledged there were times this year that required a more serious tone. “I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just…joyful or [celebratory],” she explained. “It was really hard for me.”

“And, I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn about what’s going on,” the singer noted, “and I continue to make that my priority.”