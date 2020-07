Using 1400 fewer gallons of water per jean versus regular jeans, 20% of fabric made with recycled denim, plastic, and cotton, and 75 sizes and body types represented, Warp + Weft is at the top of their game. Case in point: this one-and-done jumpsuit. With a drawstring cinch waist and a slightly tapered leg for a feminine touch, size up for a slouchier fit, or down for a slim fit, and rock this piece with sneaks or heels, depending on your sass.