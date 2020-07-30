Ryan Reynolds Hails Vancouver for Assistance in Finding Fan’s Missing Teddy Bear

Instagram

Just days earlier, the ‘Deadpool’ star offered a $5,000 reward to those who could help return Mara Soriano’s custom Build-a-Bear which featured her late mother’s voice recording.

Ryan Reynolds has offered up his thanks after a fan’s missing teddy bear was returned following his offer of a $5,000 (£3,900) reward.

The “Deadpool” star spread the word on Twitter over the weekend (July 25-26) after spotting the Canadian woman’s plea for the return of the cuddly toy, which comes with a voice recording made by her mother, who died last year.

In the post, Ryan promised a $5,000 reward with “no questions asked” to anyone who returned the plush toy, and updated his followers on Wednesday, July 29 to reveal the custom Build-a-Bear had been returned.

“In happier news… thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear,” he tweeted.

Ryan Reynolds updated followers about his fan’s missing teddy bear.

The bear’s 28-year-old owner, Mara Soriano, told CBC after the toy’s return: “She’s home. I didn’t think she would come back, but she did. It’s a reminder of home. The bear has a message in it in Filipino. It says ‘I love you,’ but in our language. So it’s very specific and very unique.”

According to the outlet, the toy was returned by two men who didn’t want to be identified. Soriano added that she gave the pair some of her own money as “collateral” until Reynolds’ pledge comes through.