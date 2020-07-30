Ruth Bader Ginsburg Back in Hospital Following Cancer Diagnosis

WENN

The 87-year-old U.S. Supreme Court Justice has been admitted to a hospital for the second time in a month after she revealed she’s battling cancer again.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has once again been hospitalised for non-surgical procedure.

The 87-year-old, who has sat on America’s highest court since 1993, was discharged from Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. earlier this month (Jul20), and later revealed she’s battling cancer again.

According to NBC News, Ginsburg was admitted into a New York City hospital on Wednesday (July 29) for a routine non-surgical procedure to correct a bile stent.

The legal icon, who was the subject of the 2018 films “RBG” and “On the Basis of Sex“, underwent a minimally invasive procedure on Wednesday (29Jul20) afternoon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, a court spokesperson confirmed.

“According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences, and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimise the risk of future infection,” they said. “The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week.”

Ginsburg has twice been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and also had lung surgery in 2018 to remove cancerous growths.