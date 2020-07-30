Rob Lowe Confesses Coronavirus Shutdown Led Him to ‘Too Many Run-Ins With Ice Cream’

Instagram

As Hollywood productions beginning to ramp up again, the ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor admits he has to get himself together and fight his lockdown weight gain before returning to set.

Rob Lowe is trying to kick his ice cream habit as he prepares to get in “fighting shape” for his TV return.

The “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor admits the lure of his favorite frozen dessert often proves too strong to resist. But with Hollywood productions beginning to ramp up again following the coronavirus shutdown, he’s starting to count the calories.

“Like everybody, I think I let my guard down and probably had one too many run-ins with ice cream,” the 56-year-old tells USA Today.

And Rob is relieved he has a secret weapon at hand to help fight his lockdown weight gain before he returns to set – he’s a spokesperson for Atkins, the company famed for its low-carb, high-protein goodies. He’s also thrilled Atkins bosses are keeping him supplied with healthier treats during the COVID crisis.

“So I get all the milkshakes and new bars and am trying to do that for dessert instead of ice cream….” he explains. “I’m getting ready to come back to shoot the new ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, so I’ve gotta get myself together. I go to my low-carb, high-protein way of eating, and it feels good to get into a certain fighting shape.”

“I think a lot of people are on the same boat where we’ve been eating comfort food,” he adds. “There’s a reason we call it comfort food.”