Rihanna Promises New Music Will Be ‘Worth the Wait’ Amid Rumors of Eminem Duet

WENN

The Fenty beauty boss says she wants to put out something she’s proud of as she explains the reason why she hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s ‘Anti’.

Rihanna has reassured her impatient fans they won’t be disappointed when she finally gets around to releasing new music, promising it will be “worth the wait.”

The 32-year-old singer hasn’t dropped an album since “Anti” was released back in 2016. And while her followers are desperate to hear what Rihanna’s been working on, she’s been concentrating on the launch of her Fenty Skin skincare line. But Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight in a video chat that she’s determined to make sure she puts out something she’s proud of.

“I am always working on music,” she said. “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”

“I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”

Rihanna has a huge string of hits under her belts, including “Umbrella”, “Diamonds”, “We Found Love”, and her debut single “Pon de Replay”. And asked what she thinks of when reflecting on her career, she smiled, “I’m 10 years older, I’m 15 years older. I thought that was just a few years ago, now it’s like a decade plus. THAT is what I think about!”

“But I’m also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I’m grateful. It’s been fun and I can’t even complain.”