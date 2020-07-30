‘RHOBH’s Denise Richards: Brandi Glanville Told Me She Slept With Another Cast Member!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

In an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards claims that Brandi Glanville told her that she had slept with another member of the cast.

She did not say who.

“I don’t know Brandi Glanville very well. I don’t know you well, either,” Teddi Mellencamp says.

And that’s when Denise dropped the bomb: “I will tell you, Brandi said that she’s had sex with some of the people from this group.”

