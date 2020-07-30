‘RHOBH’s Denise Richards: Brandi Glanville Told Me She Slept With Another Cast Member!!

In an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards claims that Brandi Glanville told her that she had slept with another member of the cast.

She did not say who.

“I don’t know Brandi Glanville very well. I don’t know you well, either,” Teddi Mellencamp says.

And that’s when Denise dropped the bomb: “I will tell you, Brandi said that she’s had sex with some of the people from this group.”

Kyle Richards then asks, “Someone at this table right now?”

Denise replies, “Yes.”

Everybody turns to look at Lisa Rinna.

The episode airs Aug. 4.

This week, Teddi challenged Denise over the things she allegedly said about her to Brandi.

“Denise, somebody told me some terrible things that you’ve said about me,” Teddi said. “You’ve said things like, I am pathetic, you can’t stand me and that I’m desperate to fit in with this friend group because I’ve been living in my father’s shadow my entire life.”