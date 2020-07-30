‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes Alludes To Black Housewives Being Treated Differently

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has revealed that her contract negotiations with Bravo are still ongoing and that they are not going well — she says that she is being treated more harshly than her white peers.

NeNe says the process has been unfair, but she’s not settling for anything less than her worth.

“One of the things that I know was said was…they told me about three or four…it’s been a lot of things but one of the issues that we have addressed is that the other side said to my side that she calls herself a queen, the HBIC, and quite frankly, we are tired of hearing that,” she said without naming names.

