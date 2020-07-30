Research firm Forrester: US ad spending will decline by 25% this year and won't recover until 2023, and in 2020 and 2021, ad agencies will shed 52,000 jobs (Tiffany Hsu/New York Times)

Tiffany Hsu / New York Times:

Research firm Forrester: US ad spending will decline by 25% this year and won’t recover until 2023, and in 2020 and 2021, ad agencies will shed 52,000 jobs  —  The marketing business is going through a period of innovation as it sheds workers and tries to hold on to clients.

