Renault slumps to record 7.3 billion euro net loss in first half By

PARIS () – French carmaker Renault (PA:) posted a record net loss of 7.292 billion euros in the first half of this year, dragged down by the impact of losses at alliance partner Nissan (T:) and the COVID crisis hitting sales.

Group operating losses, factoring out the effect of Nissan’s losses, were at 2 billion euros, the company said. Sales fell 34.9 %, a result the company attributed mainly to the global COVID crisis.

Renault, which with alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi is embarking on a major turnaround programme, burned through $6.375 billion euros in cash over the first half.

