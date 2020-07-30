R,B singer Keke Wyatt Is Pregnant With Her 11th CHILD!! (Video)

R &B singer Keke Wyatt is pregnant, with her 11th child MTO News has learned.

The 37-year-old R,amp;B singer just welcomed a baby boy, Ke’Riah, with her husband, Zackariah Darring, in January. Now she’s got another baby on the way.

Look:

Keke and her husband had been hoping to keep the pregnancy under wraps, but during a recent concert – fans noticed that the singer is noticeably showing.

Keke has nine other children from her previous marriages to Rahmat Morton and Michael Ford. She announced in October that she was expecting with Darring, whom she married in 2018.

“My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy! We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family,” Wyatt said on Instagram.

Wyatt is known for the singles “Used to Love,” “Put Your Hands on Me,” “Ghetto Rose,” “Fall in Love” and “Summertime.” She released the album Keke Covers in 2017.