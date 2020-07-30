R,B singer Keke Wyatt Is Pregnant With Her 11th CHILD!! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

 R &B singer Keke Wyatt is pregnant, with her 11th child MTO News has learned.

The 37-year-old R,amp;B singer just welcomed a baby boy, Ke’Riah, with her husband, Zackariah Darring, in January. Now she’s got another baby on the way.

Look:

