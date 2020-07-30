Rapper Saucy Santana Pays Homage to Classic Black Movies Through Album Visuals

The ‘Love and Hip Hop: Miami’ star dresses as several iconic characters from classic black movies, including Big Worm from ‘Friday’ and Big Head Rico from ‘Belly’.

Saucy Santana knows how to promote his album well. The hip-hop star released his new album, “Pretty Little Gangsta”, on Wednesday, July 29 alongside several accompanying visuals that made a lot of people go bananas because he decided to pay homage to a number of classic black movies.

For instance, Santana dressed as Big Worm from “Friday” as he spitted bars on “Gangsta S**T”. Rocking a red shirt and plastic hair curlers that were similar to the ones Faizon Love donned in the movie, Santana rapped, “Gangster b***h, I don’t play about my paper/ I might f**k him now and mail him to you later/ Boujie b***h but I’m keepin’ s**t player (Player)/ Runnin’ game so these n***as like the Lakers.”

<br />

In another visual video shared on Instagram, the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star reenacted one of the popular scenes in “Belly” where Tyrin Turner‘s Big Head Rico came out of a store while eating a banana. Sporting the exact costume and wig, Santana rapped while holding a banana, “If it’s up, then it’s stuck (Then it’s stuck)/ Talkin’ tough? B***h, knuck if you buck (Hoo)/ I ain’t come to play around/ Run through your crew and lay that motherf**ker down.”

<br />

Other movies that Santana honored in his album visuals included “New Jack City“, “Boyz in the Hood” and “Scarface“.

Fans were totally loving the visuals, so much that it began trending on social media. “Santana giving y’all cinematic pressure,” one said. “I’m be honest Saucy Santana is already giving his fans visuals right along with a fire a** Album we gotta support him and Stream his new Music ASAP,” another wrote, while one other person added, “I want Every fan Bass that’s for the Gays or just for Trap music to GO STREAM SAUCY SANTANA ALBUM.”