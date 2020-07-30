Qualcomm hints at potential 5G iPhone 12 delay as new rumor suggests October launch

Some recent rumors claim that the launch of the next-generation iPhone will be delayed until October or November this year due to supply constraints. And now, as noted by The Verge, Qualcomm might have confirmed that at least some iPhone 12 models will not be available in September as usual.

Qualcomm today shared its Q3 earnings report and also some expectations for the next quarter. With this report, the company mentioned that it expects an impact on Q4 shipments with the delay of a flagship 5G phone.

It’s important to note that Qualcomm’s fourth quarter covers July, August, and September sales. If that’s not enough to corroborate the rumors of a delay in the iPhone 12 launch, Qualcomm’s chief financial officer Akash Palkhiwala said that some of its 5G chips that were ready to be shipped in September were pushed until the end of this year.

Qualcomm didn’t mention the name of any other company, but it’s hard to imagine another flagship smartphone besides the iPhone that’s usually launched in September.

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone models this year with 5G network support enabled by Qualcomm’s modems after a $4.5 billion settlement last year. These iPhones will include support for both versions of 5G: sub-6 GHz 5G and mmWave 5G. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recent reports claim that iPhone 12 will be released in late October or early November.

Jon Prosser, who correctly predicted the launch date for some Apple products this year, said on Twitter that the iPhone 12 and new iPad models will be announced in October.

If true, this is not an unprecedented move by Apple. The company announced the iPhone X in September 2017, but it didn’t reach the stores until November. Something similar happened with the iPhone XR in 2018, which was announced in September and released in October.

