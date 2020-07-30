Producer JW Lucas Defends Justifying Breonna Taylor’s Murder After Backlash

Instagram

The backlash is getting worse after the hip-hop producer gets into a heated argument with activist Tamika Mallory and says that he should be the leader of the Black Lives Matter movement.

–

People all around the nation are still trying to bring justice to Breonna Taylor after she was killed by the police, so what hip-hop producer JW Lucas tweeted on Thursday, July 30 was not well taken by many. He received heavy backlash after he post a message that seemingly tried to justify the murder of the woman.

Lucas wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Why is the world asking for justice for #BreonnaTaylor…of course she shouldn’t have lost her life….but do you realize that she was involved with multiple drug dealers who were using her house as a trap spot? If you sign up for that life there are consequences.” The backlash was almost immediate, but Lucas did not think he said anything wrong and defended himself during an Instagram Live session.

Instead of calming down the situation, he made things worse than it already was. Responding to people who accused him of being a white supremacist, Lucas said, “That ain’t me. I don’t give a f**k about what color skin I have.” He then lashed out at people who said that he was canceled because of his tweet.

<br />

Not stopping there, when he later got into a heated argument with activist Tamika Mallory, he proudly stated that he should be a leader of the Black Lives Matter movement because he believed that he’s more capable than her.

<br />

Following the whole drama, people further criticized Lucas. “I hadn’t heard of jw lucas until today and he’s a prime example of why Black people need to start gatekeeping our culture,” one person said. “I’d spit on JW Lucas if I could. The audacity! His uniformed a** was tweeting with such confidence like he was personally there. Will never support any of his projects. Disgusting how he used his platform to spread lies & his tone speaking to Tamika Mallory,” someone else wrote.

“Idk who this JW Lucas guy is, but he can go straight to hell. Dude opened up his mouth and spoke on s**t he knew nothing about. AND THEN had the audacity to say he should lead the BLM movement. Cocaine is a hell of a drug,” another commented. “What is JW Lucas on? Since when is justifying the death of a black woman and then yelling over another black woman as she tries to speak to you about how you’re wrong ‘Allyship’? Loud, privileged and racist,” one other said.