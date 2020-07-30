Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals her favourite dish made by Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied the knot with full pomp and show in 2018. The couple had an Indian as well as a white wedding to celebrate the union of two people of different cultures. Priyanka and Nick have ever since been doing the most they can to spend time together amidst their grilling schedules. However, during the lockdown currently, the actress is chilling with husband Nick in Los Angeles and is surely in a happy place. In a recent interview with an international entertainment portal, the actress was asked what she loves to eat in the morning.

PeeCee was quick to reply that it is one of Nick’s special creations in the kitchen. She said that Nick makes amazing Tuna sandwiches for brunch which she totally loves. While the actress also admitted that she is not the best cook and doesn’t enjoy making food at all. Well, don’t they just complete each other perfectly?