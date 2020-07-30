Preserve your privacy with three months of IPVanish VPN access on sale for just $12

Get yourself three months of service from the IPVanish VPN while it’s on sale for $11.99. At that price, you’re getting three months for the price of one — a savings of 67%. The cost essentially breaks down to getting the service for $3.99 a month which is one of the best VPN deals around right now. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so it’s pretty safe to try it out and see if it works for you. You also get 250GB of cloud storage with SugarSync at no extra cost on top of the discount you’re already getting.

Normally costs $11.99 for one month. Get three for that price today. Includes a zero logs policy. Change your IP address so it can’t be traced to you. Break from regional restrictions, which is helpful for travel. Make even free, public Wi-Fi secure. $11.99 $27.00 $15 off

IPVanish is one of the best VPN services in 2020, and that roundup said “Real-world testing has proven that IPVanish is a fast and reliable service. The apps are available on a variety of different platforms, and they are all easy to use.” The service has also removed its 5-device limit, allowing you to connect as many devices as needed.

IPVanish’s VPN service offers a network of over 1,500 servers in 75+ locations worldwide, 40,000 shared IPs, unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection. The apps are super simple to use and designed with the user experience in mind. IPVanish uses 256-bit AES encryption and doesn’t keep any traffic logs, either, thanks to a “zero logs policy.” For more on exactly how well it performs, take a look at our in-depth IPVanish review.

The added bonus of 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage could be a timely solution if you’re now working from home as it provides an easy way to share files remotely with coworkers. Even if you’re not getting work done from your home, it never hurts to have an extra backup for your important documents and photos.

It’s well worth snagging a subscription at this discounted price while you can. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind, so you can try IPVanish out risk-free. You’ll also get 24/7 customer support for anything that isn’t quite working right for you.