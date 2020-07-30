Polyient Games Launches Avalanche-Based DEX for Collectibles By Cointelegraph

Polyient Games Launches Avalanche-Based DEX for Collectibles
Ava Labs, the development team behind the Avalanche blockchain has teamed up with non-fungible token (NFT)-focussed investment firm Polyient Games to launch a decentralized exchange (DEX) for crypto collectibles.
Polyient’s NFT exchange will be powered by the Avalanche blockchain and will exist within the firm’s forthcoming Polyient Games Marketplace. The exchange is slated to host exclusive NFT auctions and peer-to-peer trading, with plans for “more liquid NFT trading products” and “NFT-adjacent tokens” in the future.
