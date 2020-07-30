Photos Of Actors Alongside The People They Played

Meryl Streep can transform into anyone.
One of the most interesting types of movies are biopics, which are based on real people and real-life events.
It’s so interesting to see an actor transform into a historical figure or person who already exists, and it can be especially freaky to see the real person and the actor portraying them side by side! Below, I’ve rounded up some of the most impressive examples!
1.
Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell
2.
Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady
3.
Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour
4.
Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice
5.
Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn
6.
Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela in Invictus
7.
Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln
8.
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown
9.
Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles in Ray
10.
Salma Hayek as Frida Kahlo in Frida
11.
Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name
12.
Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in Judy
13.
Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
14.
Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story
15.
Selma Blair as Kris Jenner on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story
16.
Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story
17.
Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in Jackie
18.
Denzel Washington as Malcolm X in Malcolm X
19.
Lindsay Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor in Liz & Dick
20.
Jennifer Lopez as Selena Quintanilla-Perez in Selena
21.
Meryl Streep as Julia Child in Julie & Julia
22.
Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis in Feud
23.
Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford in Feud
24.
And finally, Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon
