Photos Of Actors Alongside The People They Played

Meryl Streep can transform into anyone.

One of the most interesting types of movies are biopics, which are based on real people and real-life events.


Focus Features International

It’s so interesting to see an actor transform into a historical figure or person who already exists, and it can be especially freaky to see the real person and the actor portraying them side by side! Below, I’ve rounded up some of the most impressive examples!


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

1.

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell


Lionsgate, Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

The makeup and hairstyling team for Bombshell won an Oscar.


2.

Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady


20th Century Fox, William Lovelace / Getty Images


3.

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour


Focus Features /Courtesy Everett Collection, Central Press / Getty Images

Makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji, who had helped turn Jim Carrey into the Grinch, left retirement to work on Darkest Hour.


4.

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice


Annapurna Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection, Saul Loeb / Getty Images

Makeup designer Greg Cannom used a combination of makeup, prosthetics, and wigs that took hours to apply for this transformation.


5.

Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn


Weinstein Company /Courtesy Everett Collection, Baron / Getty Images

Michelle Williams IS Marilyn.


6.

Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela in Invictus


Warner Bros. Pictures, Trevor Samson / Getty Images


7.

Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln


20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection, National Archives / Getty Images

Makeup artist Lois Burwell used makeup not just to make Day-Lewis look like Lincoln, but also to reflect the growing stress of his presidency on his face.


8.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection, Larry Ellis / Getty Images

The younger version of Queen Elizabeth (played by Claire Foy) was great too!


9.

Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles in Ray


Universal Pictures, Express Newspapers / Getty Images

To become Ray Charles, Foxx studied Braille, lost 35 pounds, and wore eye prosthetics that made him blind half the day.


10.

Salma Hayek as Frida Kahlo in Frida


Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection, Dieter Nagl / Getty Images

The makeup team won an Oscar for this film!


11.

Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name


Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection, Getty Images

This is…the same person.


12.

Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in Judy


Roadside Attractions /Courtesy Everett Collection, R. Powell / Getty Images

Renée Zellweger rightfully won an Oscar for this portrayal. The makeup team 100% would’ve won an Oscar if the Bombshell makeup hadn’t been so amazing!


13.

Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood


Sony Pictures Releasing, Getty Images

Half of this one is really just the personality, but still.


14.

Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story


FX / Courtesy Everett Collection, Pool / Getty Images


15.

Selma Blair as Kris Jenner on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story


16.

Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story


FX / Courtesy Everett Collection, Pool / Getty Images

Amazing *chef’s kiss* casting.


17.

Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in Jackie


Fox Searchlight Pictures/ Courtesy Everett Collection, Getty Images


18.

Denzel Washington as Malcolm X in Malcolm X


Warner Bros., Express Newspapers / Getty Images


19.

Lindsay Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor in Liz & Dick


Lifetime, Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation

While I think the makeup and hair is good, it’s the wardrobe I really love.


20.

Jennifer Lopez as Selena Quintanilla-Perez in Selena


Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection, EMI Latin

Lopez actually slept in Selena’s bed to prepare for the role.


21.

Meryl Streep as Julia Child in Julie & Julia


Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection, Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Makeup artist and hair stylist J. Roy Helland has worked with Streep on all her movies since the ’80s.


22.

Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis in Feud


FX, Keystone / Getty Images

They didn’t use digital makeup or reverse aging — it was all done with makeup!


23.

Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford in Feud


Fx Networks / Â©FX Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection, Hulton Archive / Getty Images


24.

And finally, Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon


FX /Courtesy Everett Collection, Evening Standard / Getty Images

The facial hair is spot on.


