Phils-Jays weekend series canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

TSN’s Scott Mitchell and others have confirmed the weekend games between the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays are canceled due to coronavirus concerns, per Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo.
The Phillies paused workouts and other activities at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday after a coach and home clubhouse staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Marlins experienced a virus outbreak that has infected nearly two-dozen members of the club’s traveling team.
According to ESPN, no Philadelphia players have tested positive since the start of the pandemic-shortened season.
MLB has halted Miami’s season through at least the weekend to monitor further developments. The Phillies were hoping to be cleared for a Saturday doubleheader versus the Blue Jays, but it appears Philadelphia will also be idle through the start of August.
The Phillies and Marlins are scheduled to begin a series next Tuesday.