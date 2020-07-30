Phils-Jays weekend series canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Phillies paused workouts and other activities at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday after a coach and home clubhouse staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Marlins experienced a virus outbreak that has infected nearly two-dozen members of the club’s traveling team.

According to ESPN, no Philadelphia players have tested positive since the start of the pandemic-shortened season.

MLB has halted Miami’s season through at least the weekend to monitor further developments. The Phillies were hoping to be cleared for a Saturday doubleheader versus the Blue Jays, but it appears Philadelphia will also be idle through the start of August.

The Phillies and Marlins are scheduled to begin a series next Tuesday.