Penrith Panthers lose enticing prospect Jed Cartwright to South Sydney Rabbitohs, The Mole

South Sydney have scored a coup by enticing Panthers utility Jed Cartwright to join them immediately to ease their worrying injury situation.

The Bunnies agreed to terms with Cartwright for next season a couple of weeks ago.

But the Rabbitohs and Cartwright’s manager Chris Orr have now negotiated a release for the talented young centre or second-rower to switch colours from next week.

Wayne Bennett’s Bunnies have a host of injuries including Hame Sele (shoulder), James Roberts (pec), Ethan Lowe (neck), Tom Amone (knee) and Braidon Burns.

Jed Cartwright (Penrith Panthers)

Cartwright, aged 23, has played just one NRL game for the Panthers but is certain to get a chance in the top grade at Redfern in coming weeks.

The youngster comes from one of rugby league’s most famous families.

His grandfather Merv was one of Penrith’s founding fathers, while dad John played for the Panthers and coached the Titans.

Cousin Bryce also started his career at the Panthers before moving to the Gold Coast Titans.