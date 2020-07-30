Pelicans vs. Jazz live score, updates, highlights from the NBA’s 2020 restart

For the first time since March 11, we have a meaningful NBA basketball game to watch.

The Pelicans and Jazz will kick off the NBA’s restart Thursday night at the Walt Disney World Resort outside Orlando, Fla. It may only be the first game inside the league’s “bubble” campus, but it could make a huge impact on the Western Conference playoff picture.

New Orleans is fighting for the final playoff spot in the West, which is currently occupied by the Grizzlies. Utah, meanwhile, is trying not to slip too far down the standings with the Thunder, Rockets and Mavericks not far behind.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Pelicans vs. Jazz. Follow below for complete results.

Pelicans vs. Jazz score

Pelicans vs. Jazz live updates, highlights from NBA restart

(All times Eastern)

7 p.m. — The Jazz are on fire, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Utah takes an 11-point lead into a timeout break about halfway through the first quarter.

6:50 p.m. — Rudy Gobert scores the first points of the game, and Zion Williamson answers with an and-one finish at the rim. The NBA is back.

6:40 p.m. — Players, coaches and referees kneel in protest of racial injustice during the playing of the national anthem.

6:05 p.m. — The Pelicans’ starting lineup: Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Derrick Favors.

The Jazz’s starting five: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale and Rudy Gobert.

5:40 p.m. — And there is the confirmation. Zion Williamson is good to go.

5:30 p.m. — Zion Williamson will play in the restart opener, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes. He will be on the floor for short bursts but won’t necessarily be on a minutes restriction.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson will play today against the Utah Jazz in the restart opener, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 30, 2020

What time does the Pelicans vs. Jazz game start?

Tipoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

Pelicans vs. Jazz is the first game of the NBA’s doubleheader Thursday night. Lakers vs. Clippers will follow at 9 p.m. ET. Both games can be watched on TNT or streamed several ways, including the Watch TNT app and fuboTV.