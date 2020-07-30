Payton ‘won’t be surprised’ if games suspended by outbreak

As MLB deals with its first COVID-19 outbreak and the suspension of multiple games , the NFL prepares for a 2020 season that will take place amid the pandemic. Looking ahead to the fall, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton now anticipates the NFL could be destined for a similar fate.

The Saints started welcoming their players for training camp this week to go through COVID-19 testing and start getting in shape for a full season. While the NFL anticipates there will be a full season, though, Payton doesn’t seem to be as confident.

As players arrive for training camp and teams prepare their facilities to follow COVID-19 guidelines, it’s likelier than ever that the 2020 NFL season will start on time. However, doubt still remains about just how long it will last without a stoppage.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Payton talked about the difficulties every team will face this fall and admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if a COVID-19 outbreak forces the NFL to suspend games.