Patrick Mahomes takes notes after coming in fourth again in NFL Top 100

NFL players have spoken: Lamar Jackson is their No. 1-rated player for 2020. Super Bowl champion and fellow NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes? He’s a few spots below.

Don’t think Mahomes didn’t notice.

SN’s QB RANKINGS: Mahomes is No. 1 in our book

The Chiefs quarterback finished fourth in player balloting for this year’s Top 100 list, behind Jackson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Donald. The final spots were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network.

Mahomes got right to the point on Twitter:

Kansas City fans have to appreciate the drive; Mahomes, 24, has already won a ring and signed an extension that could max out at just over $500 million, after just three NFL seasons.

Meme-makers quickly got to work, with “The Last Dance,” “The Office” and other, more esoteric, sources appearing.

Mahomes was fourth in the voting last year, too, which means that leading a team to a comeback victory in the Super Bowl and earning Super Bowl MVP failed to improve his stock. One Chiefs fan saw that as a positive.

Mahomes and Jackson are scheduled to square off Week 3 in Baltimore on “Monday Night Football.”