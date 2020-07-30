One player for every NFL team who needs to step up this season

Jeremy Brevard / USA Today Sports Images

The Panthers lost Luke Kuechly and James Bradberry, among others, from their 2019 defense. They spent their entire 2020 draft on defensive players, meaning that the new defense will be looking for leadership. Entering his sixth NFL season, Thompson is now one of the elder statesmen on the Panthers and coming off a career year in which he recorded 109 tackles. There will be even more pressure on Thompson this year if the Panthers want to compete.