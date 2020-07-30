Official Galaxy Fold 2 renders show off Samsung’s next foldable

The outside of the Galaxy Fold 2. That outer screen is a lot taller.

The inner screen, with no notch.

Turn up the brightness a bit and you can see the hole punch display.

Get a good look at the Galaxy Z Fold 2 before it gets announced next week. MySmartPrice has the official renders a few days before Samsung’s event, showing off the inside and outside of Samsung’s next foldable smartphone.

The pictures show about what we were expecting, which is a Fold with a dramatically taller outside screen, an inside screen with no giant notch, and hole-punch cameras on the inside and outside.

Assuming Samsung brings all the improvements it made with the Galaxy Z Flip to the Fold 2, we’ll be looking at a solid second iteration of its foldable tablet. A flexible glass display would be a nice improvement over the squishy, dull, plastic display of the original Fold, and it should also be a heck of a lot more durable. The interior camera notch on the original Galaxy Fold was massive and covered basically the entire top-right of the display, making it difficult to pull down the notification panel with your right hand. The minimal hole punch camera looks like a big improvement.

The Fold 2’s major dimensions look like an exact trace of the Fold 1, and we’re not sure that’s a good thing. The bezels look slimmer all around, but the Fold 2 is still stuck with an ultra-skinny outside display. The skinny exterior display on the Fold 1 made typing on the keyboard difficult, and it wasn’t wide enough for a normal home screen layout. Samsung has said it wants this device to be a smartphone and a tablet, but the Fold 2 still doesn’t look like it has a smartphone-size smartphone display—it needs to be wider. It at least looks better than the original Fold front, which had something like a 49 percent screen-to-bezel ratio, but it doesn’t look like it will function any better.

For the second half of 2020, Samsung has a nice design motif across its devices. The rear camera block of the Fold 2 looks just like the upcoming Galaxy Note20, with a vertical stack of lenses surrounded by a round highlight. They also both come in this unique bronze color.

Samsung’s full lineup, along with more Fold 2 details, will be announced at the August 5 show.