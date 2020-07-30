Nicki Minaj Beefing With Her Hairstylist Because She Hires Another Person to Do Her Hair

Instagram

Arrogant Tae goes on a rant after knowing that the rapper hires Jonathan Wright, who’s known for styling the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and 6ix9ine, to do her hair for her ‘Move Ya Hips’ promotional video.

–

Nicki Minaj has gotten caught in another beef. However, this time around, the female rapper is not feuding with fellow celebrities. Rather, she is currently on bad terms with her go-to hairstylist, Arrogant Tae, because she chose to hire another hairstylist to do her hair instead of him.

It all started after Nicki posted on Instagram a video of her promoting her new A$AP Ferg collaboration “Move Ya Hips”. In the video, the “Bang Bang” rapper spitted her bars in a two-piece bikini and a pink wig styled by Jonathan Wright, who is known for styling the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine.

<br />

Learning of this, Tae did not take it too well. He took to his Instagram account to post a rant shading Nicki. “I’ve learned my lesson being loyal to ppl n real n sticking by ppl side don’t get you nomore! Bt hey it’s life, u can’t trust ppl,” he said. “Ppl are petty bt I’m done dealing with ppl who’s not loyal!! Bt shid let’s turn all the way up then.”

<br />

His post apparently didn’t go unnoticed by Nicki because she then went on a short Instagram Live session to address the situation, without naming Tae at all. According to her, she actually hired Tae to do her hair at first but he canceled on the last minute. The “Starship” hitmaker also alluded that this was not the first time something like this happened.

“He canceled on me 48 hours before the shoot,” Nicki said during the session, adding that she asked him to send the wig to her so that she could ask someone else to install it on her. However, he refused. “So with 24 hours left I had to call somebody and thank God someone came to do it because it was really important for me because we don’t have a video with the song and this little Instagram video is promotional for the song,” she elaborated.

<br />

Tae denied the accusation right away. “I did not cancel, I had to get my wisdom teeth pulled today July 30th which I made appointment 2 weeks Cause I was suppose to get it pulled for months now, n told her ima see if I can reschedule my appointment n I couldn’t cause the next date they had available wasn’t til middle august!” he wrote on Instagram. As for why he refused to send over the wig, Tae explained that it was because he knew what her preference was and didn’t want to send something that she didn’t like.

<br />

Despite what happened, Tae assured people that he’s still supporting Nicki.