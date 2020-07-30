Nick Kyrgios again calls out Borna Coric over lack of respect for COVID-19 restrictions

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has again called out rival Borna Coric, after the Croat took aim at the Australian for criticising players who have ignored COVID-19 restrictions.

Coric was one of four players, along with Novak Djokovic, who tested positive to coronavirus after the Adria Tour exhibition last month.

Earlier this week Coric claimed Kyrgios was simply looking for a fight, and he didn’t care what the Australian had to say. Kyrgios responded by asking if Coric had rocks in his head, noting he was simply trying to hold players to account for their actions.

He finished by tweeting: “Just as I thought Coric intellectual level = 0” followed by a picture of a donut.

The feud between the two has now escalated further, with Coric questioning whether or not Kyrgios had been drinking too much.

“Really Nick Kyrgios??? You’re preaching about behaviour?? Bored much or too much (red wine)?” he tweeted.

Kyrgios, who has earned widespread praise for his actions during the pandemic, criticised Coric for playing down the severity of the global crisis.

“Again. Joking about a global pandemic. Shows your maturity level champion. Gonna be good to see you next, see if that peanut of a brain has grown,” the Australian replied.

“But yes, a tad bored watching your boring ass tennis and personality bringing absolutely zero to the sport.”

When New York Times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg pointed out that it was once the WTA Tour that provided all the drama, Kyrgios took another swipe at Coric.

“There was also a time where people had brains. Comparing on-court behaviour to putting lives at risk, it’s embarrassing.”

The exchange comes just a day after world No.1 Ash Barty confirmed she won’t play the upcoming US Open due to COVID-19, and her participation at the French Open is also under a cloud.

Barty said in a statement that she didn’t feel comfortable exposing her team to the risks involved with travelling to New York, which has been a major hotspot in the pandemic.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, nearly 6,000 people have died in Queens county, which is the site of the US Open, making it the worst hit county in the United States.

More than 150,000 Americans have now died from the virus, fifty times more than the number killed in the 9-11 terrorist attacks.